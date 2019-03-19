EXCLUSIVE: Ramses Jimenez (Fear the Walking Dead), Life Sentence alumna Brooke Lyons and Roslyn Ruff (Divorce) are set as series regulars opposite Russell Hornsby, Michael Imperioli and Arielle Kebbel in NBC’s Lincoln (formerly known as The Bone Collector), the drama pilot based on the bestselling book series by Jeffery Deaver that was adapted into the 1999 movie starring Denzel Washington and Angelina Jolie.

Written by VJ Boyd and Mark Bianculli and directed by Seth Gordon, Lincoln follows legendary forensic criminologist Lincoln Rhyme (Hornsby), who was seriously injured during his hunt for the diabolic serial killer known as the Bone Collector. Called back into action when the killer re-emerges, Lincoln forms a unique partnership with Amelia Sachs (Kebbel), a young beat cop who helps him hunt the deadly mastermind while also taking on the most high-profile cases in the NYPD.

Jimenez will play Eric Ortiz, an NYPD detective and Sellitto’s (Imperioli) new partners. Lyons portrays Kate, an invaluable addition to the investigative team. Ruff is Claire, Lincoln’s caregiver.

Boyd and Bianculli executive produce Lincoln with Keshet’s Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott and Rachel Kaplan. Sony Pictures TV and Universal TV produce in association with Keshet Studios.

Jimenez recurs on Starz’s breakout Latinx series Vida. He previously recurred on Fear The Walking Dead and Wisdom of the Crowd. Jimenez is repped by Global Artists Agency and Abrams Entertainment.

Lyons was recently a regular on the CW series Life Sentence and currently recurs on the Showtime series The Affair. She is repped by LINK Entertainment and Hansen, Jacobson.

Ruff will soon be seen recurring in Epix’s crime drama series Godfather of Harlem, from Narcos co-creator Chris Brancato and Paul Eckstein. Other recent credits include a recurring role on HBO’s Divorce and CBS’s Madam Secretary. She is repped by Gersh.