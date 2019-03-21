The Film Society of Lincoln Center has added Darren Aronofsky, Jake Gyllenhaal, Dee Rees, and Martin Scorsese as guest speakers for the 50th Anniversary Gala on Monday, April 29, 2019 in Alice Tully Hall. They will join previously announced Pedro Almodóvar, Marielle Heller, Tilda Swinton, and John Waters, who will also be feted.

All have a connection with the New York Film Festival and FSLC. Darren Aronofsky’s feature debut Pi (1998) was chosen for the 27th New Directors/New Films, and his 2008 film The Wrestler closed the 46th New York Film Festival; Jake Gyllenhaal’s film Wildlife, which he starred in and produced through Nine Stories, premiered at last year’s New York Film Festival; Dee Rees’s feature debut, Pariah (2011), was selected for the 40th edition of New Directors/New Films, and her follow-up, 2017’s Mudbound, screened at the 55th New York Film Festival. Scorsese has had seven films screen in the New York Film Festival, a string that started with Mean Streets in 1973, and he was the recipient of the Chaplin Award in 1998 and a guest speaker in the organization’s first education program.

Beyond being its biggest fundraiser, the 50th Anniversary Gala gives FSLC a chance to tell its half century story.