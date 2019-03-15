Paramount has moved the release of its Tiffany Haddish-Rose Byrne buddy comedy Limited Partners back by six months to January 10 and dated its literary-adaptation toon The Tiger’s Apprentice for 2020.

Limited Partners, which the studio acquired as a pitch in July, had been set to roll out on June 28 but no will open January 10. That frame is where STX launched another buddy comedy this year: The Upside, which went on to gross $105 million. The Haddish-Byrne directed by Miguel Arteta romp will face off against an untitled Chris Lord-Phil Miller toon from Sony that weekend, moving away from Universal’s Yesterday and Warner Bros’ next Annabelle chiller.

Shutterstock

In Limited Partners, Haddish and Byrne play two hard-charging best friends who build a juggernaut company and find their relationship tested when they are made a big buyout offer. Suddenly all the differences that made them the perfect odd-couple partners put them at war, threatening their business and personal relationships. Salma Hayek plays the exec who makes the buyout offer and becomes the corporate puppet master pulling the strings in creating acrimony among the partners.

Meanwhile, the studio confirmed The Tiger’s Apprentice, an animated adaptation of Laurence Yep’s YA three-book fantasy novel series. It centers on a young boy in San Francisco who meets a talking tiger named Mr. Hu and discovers he is the latest in a long line of guardians who protect an ancient phoenix from evil-doers.

Life of Pi scribe David Magee adapted a recent version of the script, which had been in development. No director or cast has been announced.

The film is set for release February 11, 2022, a weekend Tiger’s Apprentice has to itself for now.