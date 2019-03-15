Lily James and Alicia Vikander have signed on to the cast of the upcoming Four Weddings and a Funeral short film set to premiere on NBC’s Red Nose Day.

James and Vikander will join original Four Weddings cast members Hugh Grant, Andie MacDowell and Kristin Scott Thomas in One Red Nose Day And A Wedding short, which picks up 25 years after the original hit British comedy. It will air exclusively in the U.S. as part of NBC’s night of programming supporting Red Nose Day on May 23. UK fans will get a sneak peak of One Red Nose Day and Wedding, which airs as part of Red Nose Day in the UK, tonight on BBC One. You watch the teaser clip below.

John Hannah, Rowan Atkinson, James Fleet, David Haig, Sophie Thompson, David Bower, Robin McCaffrey, Anna Chancellor, Rupert Vansittart, Simon Kunz, Sara Crowe and Timothy Walker also star in the short.

Richard Curtis, who wrote the original feature film, has written the short especially for Red Nose Day 2019 with Mike Newell returning to direct the new installment.

One Red Nose Day and a Wedding is being produced with the full support from Four Weddings rights holder MGM.