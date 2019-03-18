Lilah Richcreek (Grace & Frankie) is set as a series regular opposite Leslie Odom Jr. and Kelly Jenrette in ABC’s untitled multi-camera family pastors comedy starring and executive produced by Odom, from Kerry Washington, writer Saladin K. Patterson (The Last O.G., The Big Bang Theory) and ABC Studios.

Written by Patterson and directed by Fred Savage, the untitled Odom project is inspired by real life progressive pastors Touré & Sarah Roberts. The show revolves around Omari (Odom Jr.) & Hope (Jenrette) who together run a modern ministry and share an even more eclectic and chaotic home life with a combined four children.

Richcreek plays Angela, Hope’s spirited and flirtatious assistant.

Patterson and Odom executive produce with Washington and Pilar Savone via Simpson Street. Sarah and Touré Roberts will co-executive produce. ABC Studios is the studio.

Richcreek has guest-starred on Grace & Frankie, Man With A Plan and The Great Indoors, among other credits, and was a series regular in pilots Gorgeous Morons and A Bronx Life. She’s repped by Mark Schumacher Management, Abrams Artists Agency and Meyer/Downs.