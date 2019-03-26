EXCLUSIVE: More casting news for Universal’s The Photograph. The Stella Meghie-helmed romantic drama has added Lil Rel Howery, star of Fox’s Rel sitcom, If Beale Street Could Talk’s Teyonah Parris, as well as Daredevil and Luke Cage actor Rob Morgan. The latest additions join Issa Rae, LaKeith Stanfield, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Chante Adams, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Y’lan Noel, and Chelsea Peretti.

Written by Meghie, the Will Packer Productions film explores intertwining love stories in the past and present. Filming is currently underway. Will Packer and James Lopez are producing, while Meghie and Rae serve as exec producers.

Howery broke out on the big screen in Uni’s Get Out and more recently appeared in Netflix’s highly watched Bird Box as well as the Sundance pic, Brittany Runs a Marathon. Parris was tapped as the female lead in CBS drama pilot Murder and was also cast in the Jordan Peele-produced Candyman remake at MGM. Morgan’s upcoming film slate includes The Last Black Man in San Francisco, which premiered at Sundance, the RZA-directed Cut Throat City, and WB’s Just Mercy, starring Michael B. Jordan.

Howery is repped by UTA, Fourth Wall Management, Cohen & Gardner, and The Aziza Work Group; Parris by CAA and Fox Rothschild LLP; Morgan by Gersh and Authentic Talent & Literary Management.