3rd Rock alum French Stewart and Mike Lane (Mom) are set as series regulars opposite Jee Young Han in Like Magic, NBC’s single-camera workplace comedy pilot from Superstore writers Bridget Kyle and Vicky Luu, Forever co-creator Matt Hubbard, Julie Anne Robinson’s CannyLads Productions and Universal TV.

Written by Kyle and Luu with Hubbard supervising and to be directed by Robinson, Like Magic follows Holly (Han), an optimistic young woman pursuing her dream to be a headlining magician in the eccentric and ego-driven world of the Magic Palace.

Stewart will play Val Evans, a mentalist/illusionist who’s been the biggest act at the Magic Palace the last few years.

Lane will portray Anthony, Holly’s best friend from middle school who’s also a magician.

In addition to Han, they join previously announced series regulars Freddie Stroma and Hayley Magnus.

Kyle and Luu executive produce with Hubbard and Cannylads’ Robinson and head of development Kelly Pancho.

Stewart can currently be seen recurring on Syfy’s Deadly Class and CBS series Mom.

He’s repped by Innovative Artists and JC Robbins Management.

Lane will next been seen in a recurring on Jenji Kohan’s new series American Princess on Lifetime. He’s repped by 3 Arts, APA, and Melissa Fox at HJTH.