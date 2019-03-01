EXCLUSIVE: Freddie Stroma (UnReal) and Hayley Magnus (Childhood’s End) are set as series regulars opposite Jee Young Han in Like Magic, NBC’s single-camera workplace comedy pilot from Superstore writers Bridget Kyle and Vicky Luu, Forever co-creator Matt Hubbard, Julie Anne Robinson’s CannyLads Productions and Universal TV.

Written by Kyle and Luu with Hubbard supervising and to be directed by Robinson, Like Magic follows Holly (Han), an optimistic young woman pursuing her dream to be a headlining magician in the eccentric and ego-driven world of the Magic Palace.

NBC

Stroma will play Jake, the overworked entertainment director of the Magic Palace. Magnus is Penny, who forges a bond with Holly as the only two female performers.

Kyle and Luu executive produce with Hubbard and Cannylads’ Robinson and head of development Kelly Pancho.

Stroma, who played Adam Cromwell on UnReal, last was seen in the romantic comedy feature Second Act, alongside Jennifer Lopez and Vanessa Hudgens. He’s repped by Gersh, Industry Entertainment and Waring and McKenna in the UK.

Magnus got her start on the hit Aussie soap opera Home & Away. She since has appeared on Australian comedy series The Wrong Girl, in a starring role opposite Kate Winslet in The Dressmaker and in the Syfy miniseries Childhood’s End. She’ll next be seen in FX’s upcoming series Shark Lords and in feature film Action #1. Magnus is repped by MGMT. Entertainment, APA, and Morrissey Management.