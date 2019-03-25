Lifetime has set premiere dates for three upcoming movies: Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal will debut Memorial Day, May 27 at 8 PM; Pride & Prejudice: Atlanta will premiere at 8 PM Saturday, June 1; and Adriana Trigiani’s Very Valentine is set for at 8 PM. Saturday, June 8.

Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal, the sequel to the 2018 movie, continues the love story of newlyweds Prince Harry (Charlie Field) and American actress Meghan Markle (Tiffany Smith). Jordan Whalen, Maggie Sullivun, Timothy Temple, Charles Shaughnessy, Deborah Ramsay, Natalie Moon, James Dreyfus and Bonnie Soper also star. Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal is executive produced by Merideth Finn and Michele Weiss. Menhaj Huda directs from a script by Scarlett Lacey.

Lifetime

Pride & Prejudice: Atlanta, featuring an all-African-American cast, is Lifetime’s modern take on the Jane Austen classic. It follows Reverend Bennet (Reginald VelJohnson), a pastor of a prominent Southern Baptist church, and his wife Mrs. Bennet (Jackée Harry), who is the author of a self-help book on how to find the perfect husband. Tiffany Hines, Raney Branch, Brittney Level, Reginae Carter, Alexia Bailey and Juan Antonio also star.

Pride & Prejudice: Atlanta is produced by Big Dreams Entertainment and Swirl Films. Leslie Greif, Naomi Despres and Tracy McMillan executive produce. Eric Tomosunas and Alex Kerr produce, while Rhonda Baraka directs from a script written by Tracy McMillan.

Based on a novel by the best-selling author, Adriana Trigiani’s Very Valentine tells the story of the Angelini Shoe Company, one of the last family-owned businesses in Greenwich Village, which has been making exquisite wedding shoes since 1903 but now teeters on the brink of financial collapse. Kelen Coleman and Jacqueline Bissett star, along with Liam McIntyre and Paolo Bernardini.

The Sanitsky Company and Sony Pictures Télévision produce. Larry Sanitsky serves as executive producer. Menhaj Huda directs from a teleplay written by Adriana Trigiani.