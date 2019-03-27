Lifetime is bringing back parenting reality series Supernanny for a 20-part order.

The A+E Networks-owned broadcaster will launch the revamped version of the British format in 2020. Original host Jo Frost, who was the original supernanny in the UK version, which aired on Channel 4, and also hosted a U.S. adaptation for ABC.

Frost will infuse her 30 years of expertise to the issues facing modern-day families. With new social and behavioral challenges parents face today, Frost will bring hope and uplift families with her advice, techniques, and tips to iron out the chaos in their homes.

Lifetime previously aired America’s Supernanny for two seasons between 2011 and 2013 with Frost’s former partner Deborah Tillman as host.

Frost has previously hosted series including Family SOS on TLC and also produced Nanny on Tour through her own Nanny Jo Productions for Up TV in 2016.

The new series will be produced by Warner Bros-owned Shed Media, which produced the original, and will be exec produced by Pam Healey, Dan Peirson and Stephanie Schwam and Cat Rodriguez and Gena McCarthy for Lifetime. Frost exec produces through her Nanny Jo Productions.