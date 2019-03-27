NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt’s reporting on President Donald Trump’s firing of former FBI Director James Comey comes full circle in a sit-down with Comey, airing on Wednesday night’s newscast.

“You go before the Senate Judiciary Committee, you talk about a lot of things, the Clinton e-mail server, but you declined to answer questions specifically about evidence of collusion at that point,” Holt said to Comey.

“A couple days later you’re fired. A few days after that I sit down with President Trump, he says, ‘When I decided to just do it’ – talking about firing you – ‘I said to myself I said, you know, this Russia thing with Trump and Russia is a made up story’. What did you think when you heard that?”

Comedy replied,“I thought, that’s potentially obstruction of justice, and I hope somebody is gonna look at that.”

“Again the President appears to be saying, I don’t know what’s in his head, which is why I can’t reach the conclusion. What he appears to be saying is, ‘I got rid of this guy to shut down an investigation that threatened me’.”