Ahead of its French premiere at Series Mania on Saturday, BBC Studios has revealed a raft of international broadcaster deals on Lookout Point’s Les Misérables.

Andrew Davies’ adaptation of Victor Hugo’s classic has sold to Portugal (RTP2), Norway (NRK), Sweden (SVT), Finland (YLE), Iceland (RUV), Denmark (TV2), New Zealand (TVNZ), India (Zee Café), Spain (Telefonica), Taiwan (Catchplay), Estonia (ETV), Russia (Channel One and Kultura), Greece (Cosmote) and Latvia (LTV).

BBC First will premiere the series across Benelux, South Africa, Middle East, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia and Hong Kong. Masterpiece-PBS is U.S co-production partner.

Cast includes Dominic West, David Oyelowo, Lily Collins, Olivia Colman, Adeel Akhtar, Josh O’Connor, Ellie Bamber, Erin Kellyman, David Bradley and Derek Jacobi.

Executive producers are Andrew Davies, Faith Penhale (War And Peace) for Lookout Point, Bethan Jones for BBC Studios (Sherlock). David Oyelowo and Dominic West also executive produce. Mona Qureshi is executive producer for BBC One and Rebecca Eaton for Masterpiece. The series is also produced by Chris Carey (Apple Tree Yard) and directed by Tom Shankland (The Missing). The Belgian co-producer is CZAR Film and TV, and the series is supported by Screen Flanders and Screen Brussels.