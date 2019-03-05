EXCLUSIVE: Leon Thomas (Victorious) is set as a series regular in ABC comedy pilot Woman Up, from Zoe Lister-Jones, Single Parents co-creator Liz Meriwether, Jason Winer and Single Parents producer 20th Century Fox TV. Written by Lister-Jones, Woman Up is about two former teen moms who have worked their asses off to see their daughters all the way through high school graduation. And now, at 35, they’re ready to make up for the youth they never had. Thomas will play Jeff, Phoebee and Liz’s younger neighbor in their apartment building. Thomas, actor, record producer, songwriter and singer, is best known for his role as Andre Harris on Nickelodeon’s Victorious. He’s repped by

ICM Partners, Authentic Talent & Literary Management and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham.

Sofia Barclay has booked a series regular role on ABC’s NYPD Blue pilot, a new iteration of the iconic cop drama. The sequel centers on Theo (Frankel), the son of Dennis Franz’s Detective Andy Sipowicz character from the original series, who tries to earn his detective shield and work in the 15th squad while investigating his father’s murder. Barclay will play Adela Zal. The reboot hails from NYPD Blue alums Matt Olmstead, Nick Wootton and Jesse Bochco. The pilot, a co-production between 20th Century Fox TV — which was behind the original series — and ABC Studios, was written by Olmstead and Wootton. Barclay’s recent TV credits include miniseries Beyond The Blade and Defending the Guilty.