EXCLUSIVE: Time Bureau’s director is staying in office. Jes Macallan, who plays Ava Sharpe on DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, has closed a deal to return to the superhero drama as a series regular next season.

Macallan joined the CW series at the beginning of season 3 as Time Bureau agent Ava Sharpe who was subsequently promoted to the head of the agency. Macallan herself was promoted to a series regular at the start of Season 4 with a one-year deal. She has now been extended with another one-year pact. Macallan’s character has been a love interest for Sara (Caity Lotz) and was revealed to be a clone.

“Jes has a power to captivate in person as well as on screen,” Legends of Tomorrow executive producer Phil Klemmer said at the time of Macallan’s promotion to series regular last year. The series already has been renewed for Season 5.

Macallan, also known for her role as Joss on ABC’s drama Mistresses, is repped by Elevate Entertainment, Innovative and Ginsburg Daniels.