Controversial Michael Jackson documentary Leaving Neverland has gone global after distributor Kew Media Group sold the two-part film into 130 territories.

This comes after the doc, which was directed by The Paedophile Hunter director Dan Reed, aired on HBO last night and ahead of its TX on Channel 4 in the UK later this week.

Germany’s ProSiebenSat.1 Group, Australia’s Network Ten and HBO across Latin America were among the buyers for the film, which is produced by Reed’s Amos Pictures. DR in Denmark, VPRO in Netherlands, SVT in Sweden, Channel One and Amedia TV in Russia, VRT in Belgium, TVNZ in New Zealand, Yes in Israel, YLE in Finland, Fox Networks Group Asia, Front Row Filmed Entertainment in the Middle East, RUV in Iceland, M6 in France, Movistar+ in Spain and HBO Europe in Central Europe will also air the doc.

Leaving Neverland, which screened at the Sundance Film Festival tells the story of two boys, Wade Robson and James Safechuck, now in their 30s, who say they were sexually abused by Jackson when they were ages 7 and 10. It features interviews with the two men.

It is exec produced by Nancy Abraham and Lisa Heller, executive vice presidents of HBO Documentary and Family Programming, and Channel 4 Specialist Factual commissioner Tom Porter.

Jonathan Ford, EVP of Sales at Kew Media Distribution, said, “We are seeing unprecedented interest in Leaving Neverland from a host of leading broadcasters and platforms worldwide. Dan is an exceptional filmmaker and has delivered an utterly compelling documentary on a very difficult subject. This, along with the continued global scrutiny of Michael Jackson’s personal life, is a real factor of this huge demand.”