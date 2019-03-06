HBO’s controversial Michael Jackson documentary Leaving Neverland has proved to be a solid ratings draw for the premium cable network.

The docu, which tells the story of two boys, Wade Robson and James Safechuck, now in their 30s, who say they were sexually abused by Jackson when they were children, drew a 0.4 rating and 1.3 million viewers for Part 1, which aired Sunday night, according to Live+ same day Nielsen. That made it the third most-watched documentary in the last decade for HBO, excluding music concert films, behind Going Clear and the Prison of Belief, and Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds. Going Clear debuted to around 1.7 million viewers, and Bright Lights brought in 1.6 million for its initial airing. With an additional day of delayed viewing, including streaming on HBO Go and HBO Now, Part 1 viewership increased to 1.7 million by Tuesday night.

Part 2, which aired Monday night, drew a 0.3 rating and 927,000 viewers in its initial airing.

Oprah Winfrey’s follow-up special, which aired on HBO following Part 2 of Leaving Neverland Monday night, also did well ratings-wise. Oprah Winfrey Presents: After Neverland drew about 780,000 viewers for HBO. The special also was simulcast on OWN.