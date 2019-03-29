Law & Order: SVU stars Mariska Hargitay, Ice T and Peter Scanavino are among cast members sharing their reactions to the news of the series’ record-breaking Season 21 renewal.

Philip Winchester, who plays Asst. District Attorney Peter Stone, also tweeted his congratulations on the renewal as he announced he would not be returning for the new season.

Hargitay’s tweet and the others follow below. We’ll update with others as they come in.

20 years ago, we started a conversation. We're not finished. I'm profoundly proud of how far we've come. Prouder still of how far we'll go.

SVU has been OFFICIALLY picked up for season #21. Making us the longest running drama in Television History! Respect to the man Dick Wolf and all my past and present Cast and Crew! And definetly ALL the fans!

I want to congratulate the cast and crew of @nbcsvu for making history today. Also to thank everyone for two great seasons. I have learned much and enjoyed being part of an elite unit. Here's to you all and a historic run!