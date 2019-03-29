Law & Order: SVU stars Mariska Hargitay, Ice T and Peter Scanavino are among cast members sharing their reactions to the news of the series’ record-breaking Season 21 renewal.
“20 years ago, we started a conversation. We’re not finished,” Hargitay tweeted Friday. “I’m profoundly proud of how far we’ve come. Prouder still of how far we’ll go. We’ve all broken this ground together. #SUVSeason21”
Philip Winchester, who plays Asst. District Attorney Peter Stone, also tweeted his congratulations on the renewal as he announced he would not be returning for the new season.
Hargitay’s tweet and the others follow below. We’ll update with others as they come in.