EXCLUSIVE: Three-time Oscar nominee Laura Linney (Kinsey), Hannah Gross (Mindhunter), and Terry Chen (House Of Cards) have joined the cast of Viggo Mortensen’s directorial debut Falling, which is now underway in Toronto.

Green Book star Mortensen wrote the script and leads cast alongside previously announced Lance Henriksen (Aliens) and Sverrir Gudnason (The Girl In The Spider’s Web). The Captain Fantastic and Eastern Promises star will play John Peterson, a gay man whose conservative father moves from his rural farm to live with his son’s family in Los Angeles.

Ozark and Tales Of The City star Linney will play Peterson’s sister, Gross has been cast as his mother and Chen will play his partner. Henriksen plays the father.

Producers are Daniel Bekerman (The Witch) of Scythia Films and Chris Curling (The Bookshop) of Zephyr Films together with Mortensen, who previously produced Everyone Has A Plan, Far From Men and Jauja through Perceval Pictures. The film is funded by Perceval Pictures, Ingenious Media, Falling, LLC, Scythia Films, Zephyr Films and Lip Sync Productions.

Executive producers are Peter Touche and Stephen Dailey for Ingenious Media, Danielle Virtue and Brian Hayes Currie for Falling, LLC and Norman Merry for Lip Sync Productions. HanWay Films is handling international sales and UTA Independent Film Group is overseeing the U.S. sale.

Production leads include cinematographer Marcel Zyskind (The Two Faces Of January), production designer Carol Spier (Eastern Promises) and editor Ronald Sanders (Eastern Promises).

