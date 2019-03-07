Mere seconds pass before several people are fired in this first trailer for Amazon Studios’ Late Night, with Emma Thompson as a monstrous boss and talk-show host doing the head-chopping. The assistant-firing Murphy Brown at her most ruthless was compassion incarnated compared to Thompson’s Katherine Newbury.

Late Night, getting a theatrical release June 7, comes from Mindy Kaling, who writes, produces and stars as the latest in an apparently long line of comedy writers for Thompson’s tyrannical late-night host. Kaling’s character is the sole female and person of color on the show’s staff, a diversity hire who quickly becomes the declining show’s savior.

“Just because I was lucky enough to get this job doesn’t mean I’m stupid enough to lose it,” Kaling’s Molly tells a co-worker.

Late Night was one of the buzziest projects to come out of this year’s Sundance Film Festival. Deadline broke the story when Amazon landed the pic after an all-night bidding battle. The $13 million deal bested Amazon’s $12 million Sundance buy for The Big Sick.

Directed by Nisha Ganatra, Late Night also stars John Lithgow, Max Casella, Hugh Dancy, Denis O’Hare, Reid Scott, Ike Barinholtz, John Early, Paul Walter Hauser and Amy Ryan.

Late Night hits theaters June 7 via Amazon Studios. Take a look at the trailer above.