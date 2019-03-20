New details have emerged in last month’s stunt car crash on the set of LA’s Finest that seriously injured co-showrunner Brandon Sonnier, who had to have his leg amputated below the knee. As previously reported, he and producing partner Brandon Margolis had been watching the scene unfold on video village monitors on the shoot’s set in San Pedro when a stunt car crashed into a metal shipping container, overturning it and pinning them beneath it.

“Witnesses reported that a stunt vehicle being pulled by a cable continued to roll after the stunt and struck the shipping container causing it to overturn and strike the victims,” Los Angeles Port Police chief Thomas Gazsi told Deadline in response to a public records request.

Los Angeles Port Police

“On February 21, 2019, at approximately 1:30 pm, the Port Police responded to a report of an accident that has just occurred on the site of commercial filming being conducted at 2500 Signal Street in San Pedro,” Gazsi wrote. “An officer observed two persons laying on the ground. A large metal shipping container was on top of the lower leg of one person and the toe of another. A fire inspector was on scene providing initial treatment and Los Angeles City Fire Rescue was requested to respond. Both victims were extracted and transported to local hospitals for treatment.”

It’s still unclear, however, why the video village had been set up in such close proximity to the stunt scene, which was filmed on location near Warehouse One at the Port of Los Angeles. Cal/OSHA was notified and immediately opened an investigation into the incident; its findings are expected to provide insight into what went wrong.

L.A.’s Finest, a Spectrum Originals drama series starring Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba that is an offshoot from the Bad Boys movies, marked Sonnier’s big TV break. It is his and Margolis’ first series as creators after the two worked as writer-producers on NBC’s The Blacklist. They also are under an overall deal at Sony TV, which produces L.A.’s Finest and The Blacklist.