Larry Cohen, whose cult classic horror film It’s Alive spawned two sequels and remains a fan favorite, has died. He was 77 and passed Saturday night in Los Angeles, with his death announced on his official Facebook page.

“The entire #KingCohen team mourns the loss of its star, hero and King, #LarryCohen,” reads the Facebook post. “His unparalleled talents were surpassed only by his giant heart. The impact he made on television and cinema will be felt forever, and our deepest condolences go out to his family, friends and fans.” series including “The Defenders,” “Espionage,” and “The Invaders.”

Cohen was born July 15, 1941 in Manhattan’s Washington Heights section. He later majored in film studies at the City College of New York.

He began his career in entertainment in the 1950s, working for NBC-TV and learning the ropes on producing and screenwriting. He created the TV series The Invaders and Branded, also writing episodes of The Defenders and The Fugitive.

He segued to filmmaking in the 1970s, writing and directing It’s Alive in 1974, which earned seven million and spawned two sequels for Warner Bros.

Cohen continued to work in film during the 1980s, but focused on screenwriting in the 200s, writing the Colin Farrell vehicle Phone Booth in 2002.

His sister was publicist Ronni Chasen, who died during a robbery in Beverly Hills in 2010.