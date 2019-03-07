EXCLUSIVE: ICM Partners said Thursday it has signed Lance Bass and his production company. The news comes ahead of the world premiere of the feature documentary The Boy Band Con: The Lou Pearlman Story at SXSW, on which Bass is an executive producer.

Boy Band Con, which will bow March 13 at the Paramount Theatre in Austin, centers on the rise and fall of Pearlman, the notorious record producer and convicted fraudster who was behind hit 1990s and early 2000s acts including Backstreet Boys, O-Town and Bass’ NSYNC. It is slated to eventually premiere on YouTube.

Pearlman was convicted in 2008 for running a $300 million Ponzi scheme among other felonies and got a 25-year prison sentence. He died in 2016 at age 62.

NSYNC sold more than 80 million records worldwide, led by its 2000 album No Strings Attached which sold a then-record 1.1 million copies in its first day of release.

Lance Bass Productions, which has produced several documentaries, is currently adapting a road-trip comedy inspired by a pair of NSYNC fans who won an RV on The Price is Right and used it to follow the band on tour. ICM Partners is repping rights to the pic.

In front of the camera, Bass’ film credits include On the Line, Tropic Thunder and I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry. His TV credits include Real Husbands of Hollywood, Drop Dead Diva, The Real O’Neals and most recently Single Parents, and he has hosted series including Finding Prince Charming, 90s House and Entertainment Tonight.

Bass continues to be repped by StraightUp Entertainment Group.