Lady Gaga’s first gig since she wow’d the Academy Awards took place last week just a few blocks away from the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, getting much less attention than the worldwide broadcast.

The Black Rabbit Rose, a tiny venue on nearby Hudson Street that has a speakeasy vibe and usually hosts magic shows, saw a surprise Gaga performance of Frank Sinatra songs on Thursday night.

“I’m here to ruin the party. I’m so sorry,” Gaga said to the small audience. She then launched into Sinatra’s Call Me Irresponsible, followed by Fly Me To The Moon. Both are songs she regularly performs in her Las Vegas residency.

“My whole life, you know, I’ve been called irresponsible,” she said before her first song. “It doesn’t make me so mad because it’s kind of true… and I like to hear the truth.”

Limp Bizkit’s Fred Durst is the host of Thursday night at the Black Rabbit.