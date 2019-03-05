EXCLUSIVE: Unified Pictures announced today that its film noir thriller Whisper is in production starring Maia Mitchell (Freeform’s Good Trouble & The Fosters, Never Goin’ Back, Hot Summer Nights), Joey Bicicchi (Vincent N Roxxy, The Layover, Rudderless), and Guy Burnet (Amazon’s The Feed, Pitch Perfect 3, Mordecai).

Azi Rahman is making his feature directorial debut on Whisper with Unified Pictures’ Keith Kjarval writing and producing the project. Ben Ruffman will serve as EP.

In Whisper, Bicicchi plays Nick, a talented photographer who is new to Los Angeles. He falls quickly in love with Tessa (Mitchell), a free-spirited young woman who is no longer charmed by the city. Their worlds are turned upside down when she asks him to do the unimaginable, which leads to him uncovering a dark truth, forcing them down a path of revenge and destruction. Katelyn Pippy (Army Wives) and Ronnie Gene Blevins (Death Wish) also star.

“Whisper is our dark ode to modern love and Los Angeles. We were interested in examining love today and the intimacy and risk that is borne of meeting one another through technology – and the fascinating yet dangerous blend of that rapid intimacy with perfect strangers. It just seemed like a subject so ripe for the conversations on morality and the tension often found in neo noirs,” described Kjarval about the production.

