Kristina Edwards, former and MTV executive, has been tapped by TBS and TNT for the role of vice president of unscripted series. She’ll be based in Los Angeles and report to Michael Bloom, senior vice president of unscripted series and live programming for TBS and TNT.

The hire follows the relaunch of nonfiction programming for both networks, including James Corden’s Drop the Mic and Snoop Dogg Presents The Joker’s Wild.

“Kristina has distinguished herself with a successful track record of uncompromisingly bold and innovative series in addition to having an eye for creative talent,” said Bloom. “Not only is she driven by her passion for creative ideas, but she also understands how to evolve the content experience according to the needs of brands and audiences alike, which is also inherent in the way we create our shows.”

At Facebook Watch, Edwards, who will now work alongside Jenny Ramirez, vice president of unscripted, and Michelle Byars, director of unscripted, worked in unscripted development and was responsible for creative oversight and managing non-scripted projects for the platform. She helped shepherd to series such titles as Will Smith’s BucketList, Kelly Ripa and Rachel Harris’ Head and Faces and 365 Days of Love with Sofia Vergara. She also assisted on developing The Real World reboot, both domestic and international versions.

TBS/TNT, a division of WarnerMedia Entertainment, recently announced the live event series Chasing the Cure anchored by Ann Curry.