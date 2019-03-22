Reality star Kristin Cavallari has been tapped to host Paradise Hotel, Fox’s revival of the hit dating competition series.

It’s set to premiere Thursday, May 9 with a two-hour special beginning at 8 PM on Fox, and will air three nights a week in an “as it happens” format during its five-week run. Following the Thursday night premiere, the series will air hourlong episodes on Mondays, starting May 13 and Wednesdays, starting May 15 at 9 PM, with Live elements, on Thursdays from 8-10 PM.

Paradise Hotel follows a group of singles who are given the opportunity to check in to an exclusive tropical resort – and check out with big money. The original version aired on Fox for one season in 2003, with a second season running on MyNetwork TV and Fox Reality Channel in 2008.

In the series, the singles try to remain in paradise for as long as possible by pairing up. In the new iteration, viewers will play along at home using social media to try and influence the action on the show.

Cavallari, known for her role on Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County, currently stars in her docu-series Very Cavallari, which is in its second season on E!. She narrated and starred in the final two seasons of The Hills and has appeared in films including Van Wilder: Freshman Year and Green Flash.

“Kristin grew up on the frontlines of reality television and is the perfect host to introduce Paradise Hotel to a new generation of viewers,” said Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment and Specials, FOX Entertainment. “The show is a fun balance of romantic love, cutthroat competition and humor, and Kristin’s unique experience, especially with live television, makes her the best person to navigate the wild, unpredictable moments.”

Paradise Hotel is executive produced by SallyAnn Salsano’s 495 Productions, Becca Walker, James Sunderland, Paul Osborne and Celia Taylor of Mentorn Media, the original creators of the Paradise Hotel format.