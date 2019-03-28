The Elizabeth Banks directed reboot of Sony’s Charlie’s Angels will jump from its Nov. 1 release date to Nov. 15.

As Sony looks to boast its franchises, which it has done marvelously with Jumanji and Venom, the new release date for Charlie’s Angels allows this rebooted series to potentially blossom again, away from the 35-year old Terminator tentpole series. Not only that, but there’s confidence that there’s plenty of global appeal in Charlie’s Angels, hence the new release date. The new date gives Charlie’s Angels a jump on Thanksgiving as well. Also, Fox’s Kingsman 3 just departed the slot.

Other upsides to Nov. 15: On the same weekend, Charlie’s Angels star Kristen Stewart had four of her Twilight movies crush it, not to mention it’s also where director Banks’ Hunger Games movies have launched. Furthermore, the school holiday calendar is more favorable toward the end of November.

After Wonder Woman 1984 fled the first weekend in November for summer 2020, Sony was the first to book Nov. 1 Charlie’s Angels on the evening of Oct. 22 last year. That’s because the original Drew Barrymore-Cameron Diaz-Lucy Liu movie first bowed over the first weekend n November 19 years ago. But then Paramount/Skydance/Fox’s Terminator: Dark Fate jumped on the Nov. 1 opening date the following morning, Oct. 23.

Charlie’s Angels will face off against Fox’s James Mangold Ford vs. Ferrari (awards season counter-programming), Warner Bros. The Good Liar, Universal’s Last Christmas, and Orion’s untitled horror movie.