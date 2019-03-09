Kris D. Lofton (Ballers) has joined Freeform comedy series Unrelated (fka Besties), starring Jordin Sparks and Gigi Zumbado, in a recasting.

Lofton will play Todd, Becca’s brother, a mama’s boy who still lives in their parents’ basement. He replaces Brooks Brantley, who was initially cast as the character. The role went in another direction creatively and was recast.

Created by Ranada Shepard, Casey Johnson and David Windsor and executive produced by Kenya Barris, Unrelated follows Becca (Sparks) and her newly discovered half-sister Jesi (Zumbado) as they’re thrown into each other’s lives by an online genetics test and have to figure out how to go from strangers to sisters.

The series also stars Jessika Van, Davi Santos and Matt Shively.

Shepard, Johnson and Windsor will executive produce along with Barris. Michael McDonald (MADtv, Brooklyn Nine-Nine) directs the first episode.

Lofton has been recurring as Kisan Teague on HBO’s Ballers. He previously recurred on Empire and was seen in roles on Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. On the feature side, he appeared in last year’s A Boy. A Girl. A Dream, which debuted at Sundance. He is repped by Stewart Talent and Magnolia Entertainment.