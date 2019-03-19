EXCLUSIVE: Ambitious Chinese buyer JL Vision has picked up rights to Oz sci-fi-thriller 2067 starring X-Men’s Kodi Smit-McPhee and Ryan Kwanten (True Blood).

JL Vision is lining up a 10,000+ screen release next year in China for the recently shot film which is set in a deforested and oxygen-deprived world reeling from climate change. Smit-McPhee plays Ethan Whyte, a narcissistic underground tunnel worker who embarks on a journey through time while Kwanten plays Jude Mathers who serves as Ethan’s protector and conscience.

The deal was inked by Odin’s Eye Entertainment on behalf of Arcadia and KOJO Entertainment. Pic is currently in post-production in Sydney and we can reveal a first look at Smit-McPhee. The Alpha and Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes star will next be seen as Nightcrawler in X-Men movie Dark Phoenix and with Eddie Murphy in Netflix film Dolemite Is My Name.

Earlier this year Vision carved a deal with Millenium for the upcoming Hellboy reboot. Among a string of recent Hollywood and indie releases for the firm are Creed II, If Beale Street Could Talk, King Of Thieves, A Private War and Vox Lux.

“2067 is a sci-fi film which we are very excited about. I strongly believe that this film will make Chinese audiences feel exhilarated”, said JL Vision CEO Ricky Qi.

Directed and written by Seth Larney (Tombiruo), additional 2067 cast includes Aaron Glenane (Snowpiercer), Finn Little (Storm Boy), Deborah Mailman, Damian Walshe-Howling, Leeanna Walsman, Matt Testro and Sana’a Shaik.

Producers are Killing Ground’s Lisa Shaunessy and Top End Wedding’s Kate Croser. Executive producers are Michael Rymer (Battlestar Gallactica), Alexandra Burke of Arcadia, Claire Evans and James Boyce, Craig McMahon, Josh Pomeranz, Adam Scott and Will Gammon.

The film received production funding from Screen Australia, in association with South Australian Film Corporation (SAFC) and Create NSW (New South Wales) and was financed with support from Elevate Production Finance. Kew Media Distribution is handling all territory sales outside of China, and Australia and New Zealand, where Umbrella Entertainment will distribute. Shoot took place at the Adelaide Studios in South Australia.