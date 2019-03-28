Jon Erwin, Andrew Erwin and Kevin Downes’ Kingdom Studios, the creators behind last year’s sleeper faith-based hit I Can Only Imagine, announced today their upcoming slate of faith-based productions in development during a keynote event at the National Religious Broadcasters convention in Anaheim. This includes the recently announced drama I Still Believe about Christian music mega-star Jeremy Camp, as well as Jesus Revolution, Apostles: Resurrection of Christ and The Drummer Boy. Kingdom will deliver event movies for the faith audience with the goal of releasing two theatrical releases each year. Produced by pastor Greg Laurie, and written by Jon Erwin and Jon Gunn to be directed by Gunn, Jesus Revolution tells the true story of a national spiritual awakening in the early 1970’s and its origins within a community of teenaged hippies in Southern California. Downes and the Erwin Brothers will also produce.

Apostles: Resurrection of Christ will be a trilogy of films inspired from the New Testament, written by Jon Erwin and Jon Gunn and directed by the Erwin Brothers with Downes producing.

The team also provided a sneak peak at The Drummer Boy, a period musical in the works with faith-based musical group for King & Country, the two-time Grammy Award winning duo who have garnered four No. 1 singles (“joy,” “Priceless,” “Fix My Eyes,” and “Shoulders”), nine Top 10 hits, and had songs featured on the Emmys, Super Bowl, Sunday Night Football and many other high-profile events, including performances on The Tonight Show, Today and Jimmy Kimmel Live!. The film is currently in the early stages of development and will be written and directed by the Smallbone Brothers, co-written by Richard Ramsey (The Song) and produced by Downes and The Erwin Brothers. Luke Smallbone will serve as an EP.

“The dream of Kingdom Studios is simple: to create a media company dedicated to telling life-changing stories by empowering incredible artists and creatives,” said Jon Erwin.

“We are excited to partner with global content leader Lionsgate to make that dream a reality,” said Kingdom Studio Co-Founder and Producer Kevin Downes.

“Lionsgate is built on the very idea of delivering all audiences stories that inspire, uplift and entertain. The films that Kingdom has unveiled today add an exciting new dimension to our already existing commitment and relationship within the faith community. Together, our unprecedented partnership will ensure these films have the full resources, strength and support of our studio to amplify Kingdom’s existing vision while reaching the widest possible audience globally,” said Drake.

“Jon, Andrew, and Kevin are filmmakers who are completely dedicated to their craft and have established a strong relationship with an audience by consistently delivering high quality films and doing it with an intimacy that is very special to witness. Lionsgate is beyond thrilled to work in partnership with this team and their company to help build from and expand that reach and message even further. Now more than ever is a time when we need films like these and a company like Kingdom.”