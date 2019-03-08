EXCLUSIVE: Kimberly Guerrero (Longmire) is set as a lead opposite Sarah Drew in The Republic of Sarah, CBS’ drama pilot from Fulwell 73 and CBS TV Studios.

Written by Jeffrey Paul King and directed by Marc Webb, The Republic of Sarah is said to have a Northern Exposure feel. It centers on a small New Hampshire town that is thrust onto the world stage when the discovery of a valuable resource within its borders compels the residents to declare themselves an independent nation, thus setting the unlikely young mayor, Sarah Cooper (Drew) and her Cabinet of inexperienced locals on the path of running a brand-new country.

CBS

Guerrero will play Mary, a self-reliant badass whose steady support has made her the strong maternal figure in Sarah’s life that Sarah always wished her own mother would be. When Morrisville declares its independence, Mary becomes part of the group that governs the new nation, which forces her to “play with others” in a way that’s both unfamiliar and uncomfortable for a lone wolf like her.

Carlos Leal, Jonathan Slavin, Kirsten Nelson and James Lesure co-star in the pilot, which King and Black Lamb’s Webb executive produce with Anna Fricke and Fulwell 73’s Leo Pearlman and Jeff Grosvenor.

Guerrero just completed a featured role in Julie Taymor’s upcoming feature The Glorias: A Life on the Road. She has recurred on series Longmire and Blood & Oil and created the role of Johnna in August: Osage County on Broadway. Guerrero is repped by Arthur Toretzky and Gerry Koch at AMT Artists.