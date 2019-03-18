Pulp Fiction Oscar nominee and Golden Globe winning actress Uma Thurman has inked with ICM Partners.

Thurman can next be seen this spring in Netflix’s Chambers, starring opposite Tony Goldwyn. She will also return to the stage in Ghosts at the Williamstown Theater Festival this summer.

Two years ago Thurman completed her Broadway debut as the star of The Parisian Woman.

Thurman Uma completed production on various upcoming film releases including Lars Von Trier’s The House That Jack Built, James Haslam’s The Con is On, Rodrigo Cortés’ Down a Dark Hall. She will also star opposite Robert De Niro in Tim Hill’s The War with Grandpa.

Thurman is best known for her motion picture canon with filmmaker Quentin Tarantino including her turn as alluring mob wife Mia Wallace in the Oscar and Cannes Palme d’Or winning Pulp Fiction, which she received a 1995 Best Supporting Actress Oscar nom, as well as his martial arts Kill Bill saga.

The Boston, Massachusetts native broke out on the big screen as the goddess Venus in Terry Gilliam’s 1988 fantasy The Adventures of Baron Munchausen, which was followed up by three-time Oscar winner Dangerous Liaisons, in which she played a virginal 18th century convent girl, Cecile de Volanges opposite John Malkovich. Other notable film credits include Philip Kaufman’s Henry & June, Beautiful Girls, Batman & Robin, Les Miserables, Sweet and Lowdown, Prime with Meryl Streep, Be Cool and The Producers.

Thurman earned a Golden Globe Award for Hysterical Blindness, which she produced and starred in. She received her first Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for her role on NBC’s series Smash.

Uma is managed by Jason Weinberg and her commercial & branding agent is Jonathan Sanders.