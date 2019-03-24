The 2019 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards were held Saturday at the Galen Center in Los Angeles.

DJ Khaled hosted the kids-voted show, which dumped buckets of slime on unsuspecting celebrities, and handed out honors for music, movies, TV and video games.

The show opened with producer-rapper Khaled arriving at the ceremony after taking a yacht and a helicopter, with help from Kylie Jenner and the Jonas Brothers.

[Video of DJ Khaled’s Arrival Above]

Among the big winners were Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, Adam Sandler, and Avengers: Infinity War was named favorite film.

Here is the full list of winners:

Favorite Music Group

Maroon 5

Favorite Male Artist

Shawn Mendes

Favorite Female Artist

Ariana Grande

Favorite Song

“Thank U, Next” (Ariana Grande)

Favorite Breakout Artist

Billie Eilish

Favorite Collaboration

“No Brainer” (DJ Khaled, featuring Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, Quavo)

Favorite Social Music Star

JoJo Siwa

Favorite Global Music Star

North America: Taylor Swift

Favorite Movie

Avengers: Infinity War

Favorite Movie Actor

Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before)

Favorite Movie Actress

Joey King (Shelly “Elle” Evans, The Kissing Booth)

Favorite Superhero

Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man, Avengers: Infinity War)

Favorite Butt-Kicker

Chris Pratt (Owen Grady, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom)

Favorite Animated Movie

Incredibles 2

Favorite Male Voice from an Animated Movie

Adam Sandler (Dracula, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation)

Favorite Female Voice from an Animated Movie

Selena Gomez (Mavis, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation)

Favorite Funny TV Show

Fuller House

Favorite TV Drama

Riverdale

Favorite Reality Show

America’s Got Talent

Favorite TV Host

Ellen DeGeneres (Ellen’s Game of Games)

Favorite TV Judges

Simon Cowell, Mel B, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel (America’s Got Talent)

Favorite Cartoon

SpongeBob SquarePants

Favorite Male TV Star

Jace Norman (Henry Hart/Kid Danger, Henry Danger)

Favorite Female TV Star

Zendaya (K.C. Cooper, K.C. Undercover)

Favorite Social Star

David Dobrik

Favorite Video Game

Just Dance 2019

Favorite Gamer

SSSniperWolf​​