The 2019 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards were held Saturday at the Galen Center in Los Angeles.
DJ Khaled hosted the kids-voted show, which dumped buckets of slime on unsuspecting celebrities, and handed out honors for music, movies, TV and video games.
The show opened with producer-rapper Khaled arriving at the ceremony after taking a yacht and a helicopter, with help from Kylie Jenner and the Jonas Brothers.
[Video of DJ Khaled’s Arrival Above]
Among the big winners were Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, Adam Sandler, and Avengers: Infinity War was named favorite film.
Here is the full list of winners:
Favorite Music Group
Maroon 5
Favorite Male Artist
Shawn Mendes
Favorite Female Artist
Ariana Grande
Favorite Song
“Thank U, Next” (Ariana Grande)
Favorite Breakout Artist
Billie Eilish
Favorite Collaboration
“No Brainer” (DJ Khaled, featuring Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, Quavo)
Favorite Social Music Star
JoJo Siwa
Favorite Global Music Star
North America: Taylor Swift
Favorite Movie
Avengers: Infinity War
Favorite Movie Actor
Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before)
Favorite Movie Actress
Joey King (Shelly “Elle” Evans, The Kissing Booth)
Favorite Superhero
Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man, Avengers: Infinity War)
Favorite Butt-Kicker
Chris Pratt (Owen Grady, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom)
Favorite Animated Movie
Incredibles 2
Favorite Male Voice from an Animated Movie
Adam Sandler (Dracula, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation)
Favorite Female Voice from an Animated Movie
Selena Gomez (Mavis, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation)
Favorite Funny TV Show
Fuller House
Favorite TV Drama
Riverdale
Favorite Reality Show
America’s Got Talent
Favorite TV Host
Ellen DeGeneres (Ellen’s Game of Games)
Favorite TV Judges
Simon Cowell, Mel B, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel (America’s Got Talent)
Favorite Cartoon
SpongeBob SquarePants
Favorite Male TV Star
Jace Norman (Henry Hart/Kid Danger, Henry Danger)
Favorite Female TV Star
Zendaya (K.C. Cooper, K.C. Undercover)
Favorite Social Star
David Dobrik
Favorite Video Game
Just Dance 2019
Favorite Gamer
SSSniperWolf