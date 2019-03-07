EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Reilly has had to cancel a planned South By Southwest appearance set for Friday after the WarnerMedia executive got double booked.

The now President TBS, TNT and Chief Creative Officer Turner and Direct-to-Consumer will actually be sitting down with Bob Greenblatt tomorrow, afternoon, I hear. The meeting with the newly minted chairman of WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct to Consumer comes around the same time Reilly was supposed to be on-stage at SXSW and the Austin Convention Center for a keynote interview – and, well, when the boss wants to chat, something has to give, if you know what I mean?

Even before the last legal battles with the Justice Department over AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner were finally over last month, TBS and TNT overlord Reilly was named to his expanded position last December.

At TCA last month, Reilly said that WarnerMedia’s yet unnamed and forthcoming streaming service will bring together its “treasure trove” of 42,000 hours of content from the “crown jewels” of HBO as well as brands such as DC, Looney Tunes, Turner, The CW and CNN, including big ticket series from the past like the currently Netflix housed Friends.

Tomorrow’s meeting with Greenblatt has some urgency as WarnerMedia CEO CEO John Stankey announced last fall that that the service would be launching in the fourth quarter of 2019

Having exited NBCUniversal last fall after a seven-year run, the quickly sought after Greenblatt was named to his newly created gig earlier this month. As part of that chairmanship, Greenblatt was been put in charge of the home of Game of Thrones following the sudden departure in this era of change of HBO CEO Richard Plepler at the end of February.

SXSW 2019 runs from March 8 – 17 in the Republic of Austin, TX. With that, who knows what more shake-ups we may see at WarnerMedia by the time it’s all over.