Comedian Kevin Hart is posting on social media this morning. This time, no apologies needed.

Hart is online and touting his new Netflix comedy special, Kevin Hart: Irresponsible, available on the service as of April 2. The actor/producer returns to his comedy roots following the winter’s mishigas over whether he would or would not host the Oscars, delivering the styles that launched his career in New England clubs.

He has since gone on to TV and film stardom in such flicks as Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle, Night School, and Central Intelligence.

Watch the preview above for a taste of the Netflix special.