Keshet has scored a fifteen-part reality dating series for youth-skewing British broadcaster ITV2.

The Israeli company, hot on the heels of hosting its INTV conference in Jerusalem, is making Singletown through its UK production division.

The series, which will air later this year, will see five couples press pause on their relationships and spend one summer experiencing single life in London.

It is the latest Keshet project for ITV2, having previously produced Celebrity Showmance in 2017.

Each couple will have a different reason for putting their relationships on ice – from school sweethearts who’ve never dated other people, newer relationships that have hit the rocks, or two people who just want a summer of self-discovery before they settle down. The cameras will be there to capture the story of the ‘singletons’ living in luxury apartments in London and going to the hottest venues in town. They will then have to decide whether they choose to go back to their partner or stick to flying solo.

But at the end of the summer will they choose to go back to their partner or stick to flying solo? For the five couples going through this experience, the stakes are high and the jeopardy is real.

Singletown was commissioned by Paul Mortimer, Head of Digital Channels and Amanda Stavri, ITV Commissioning Editor, Factual Entertainment. Executive Producers are Ros Coward and David Williams from Keshet Productions.

Mortimer said, “Hot on the heels of Love Island, we’re thrilled to be partnering with Keshet on this unique series. Singletown is a fun relationship show featuring a diverse mix of young couples from all over the UK brought together in the most aspirational urban setting – London in the summer. ITV2’s young audience will hopefully be hooked on the dating dilemmas, twists and turns and the fresh and re-kindled romances that emerge from this exciting new format.”

Williams added, “Singletown has a unique starting point – it begins with an end – and I can’t wait to watch these freshly minted singles have an unforgettable summer in the city.”