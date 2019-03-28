Kelsey Grammer and Julia Stiles have been set to star in The God Committee, a medical thriller that offers a lens into the U.S. organ transplant system. Austin Stark wrote and is directing the pic from Paper Street Films, Phiphen Pictures and Crystal City Entertainment, and shooting is underway in New York City.

The story moves between two timelines: In one, a donor heart is being flown to a New York hospital and a transplant committee has an hour to decide which patient deserves the life-saving organ. The other, which takes place six years later, explores the impact of that one decision. Colman Domingo, Janeane Garofalo and Dan Hedaya are co-starring.

Phiphen’s Molly Conners, Amanda Bowers, Vincent Morano and Jane Oster are producing alongside Crystal City’s Ari Pinchot and Jonathan Rubenstein and Paper Street’s Stark, Benji Kohn and Bingo Gubelmann. Joannna Meek, Ray Masucci, Erika Hampson, Richard J. Berthy, Mark Trustin and Ramses del Hierro are executive producers. The Solution Entertainment Group is repping international rights and the project is being introduced to buyers in May in Cannes.

The movie is Stark’s second as writer-director after 2015’s political drama The Runner starring Nicolas Cage, Sarah Paulson and Peter Fonda. His producer credits also include Infinitely Polar Bear, Detachment and Happythankyoumoreplease. He is repped by Pulse Films.

Grammer, the five-time Emmy winnner currently starring in the Fox drama Proven Innocent, is represented by UTA and LINK Entertainment. Stiles just cast in the stripper drama Hustlers, is with Gersh and Untitled Entertainment. Domingo (If Beale Street Could Talk) is with Gersh and Liebman Entertainment.

Garofalo, up next in the pics Come As You Are, Asking For It and Mercy Black, is repped by Gersh and Generate. Hedaya is also with Gersh.