Ex-Warner Bros president Greg Silverman has set Pink Skies Ahead as the first film to be made through his Stampede label. Kelly Oxford wrote the script and will make her feature directing debut, and Jessica Barden will star.

Pink Skies Ahead tells the story of a wild young woman whose life unravels after dropping out of college, moving in with her parents, and being diagnosed with an anxiety disorder. The film is based on the essay No Real Danger from Oxford’s second book, When You Find Out The World Is Against You.

Courtesy of Stampede

Barden’s screen turns include Jungleland, The End of the F***ing World and The Lobster. Production starts in June with Stampede producing and financing. Silverman and Lisa Zambri are producing with Divide/Conquer’s Greg Gilreath and Adam Hendricks. Gideon Yu and Zac Locke are exec producers.

