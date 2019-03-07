EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Jenrette is set as the female lead opposite Leslie Odom Jr. in ABC’s untitled multi-camera family pastors comedy starring and executive produced by Odom, from Kerry Washington, writer Saladin K. Patterson (The Last O.G., The Big Bang Theory) and ABC Studios. In addition, Fred Savage has been tapped to direct the pilot.

Written by Patterson, the untitled Odom project is inspired by real life progressive pastors Touré & Sarah Roberts. The show revolves around Omari (Odom Jr.) & Hope (Jenrette) who together run a modern ministry and share an even more eclectic and chaotic home life with a combined four children.

Pastor Toure and Sarah Jake Roberts Photo by David X Prutting/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Patterson and Odom executive produce with Washington and Pilar Savone via Simpson Street. Sarah and Touré Roberts will co-executive produce. ABC Studios is the studio.

Jenrette received an outstanding guest actress Emmy nomination for The Handmaid’s Tale. She’ll also be seen in Facebook Watch’s upcoming series Limetown starring Jessica Biel and in a co-starring role in Netflix feature Uncorked, written and directed by Insecure EP Prentice Penny. Her other TV credits include CBS’ Grandfathered, Epix’s Graves, HBO’s Here and Now and Fox’s Pitched. Kelly is repped by MKS & Associates, Robyn Bluestone Management and attorney Matt Rosen.

Savage, who started his career as an actor, had been focused on directing for most of the past decade, making a rare major foray into acting with his starring role opposite Rob Lowe on The Grinder, which ran for one season. As a director, Savage has worked on 20th TV’s comedy series Modern Family — for which he received a DGA nomination – and most recently The Cool Kids, The Conners and The Goldbergs.