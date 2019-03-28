Off Broadway’s Manhattan Theatre Club has completed casting for Donald Margulies’ plan Long Lost for production this summer, Hereditary‘s Alex Wolff joining a roster that also includes Kelly AuCoin (Billions), Annie Parisse (Friends from College) and Lee Tergesen (Oz).

Long Lost will reunite playwright Margulies with director Dan Sullivan. The two previously collaborated on Margulies’ The Country House, Brooklyn Boy, the Tony Award-nominated Time Stands Still, the Pulitzer Prize finalist Sight Unseen, and the Pulitzer Prize-winning Dinner with Friends.

Annie Parisse MTC

Long Lost begins previews Tuesday, May 14 at MTC’s New York City Center Stage 1, with an opening night of June 4. The casting was announced today by artistic director Lynne Meadow and executive producer Barry Grove.

MTC describes Long Lost as “a funny, unsettling, ultimately moving play about the limits of compassion and filial obligation. When troubled Billy appears out-of-the-blue in his estranged brother David’s Wall Street office, he soon tries to re-insert himself into the comfortable life David has built with his philanthropist wife and college-age son. What does Billy really want? Can he be trusted? And how much can family bonds smooth over past rifts?”

Long Lost’s creative team includes John Lee Beatty (scenic design), Toni-Leslie James (costume design), Kenneth Posner (lighting design), and Daniel Kluger (original music and sound design).

Lee Tergesen MTC

In addition to his role as Dollar Bill on Billions, Aucoin (pictured top left) has appeared on Broadway in Julius Caesar, TV’s The Americans, House of Cards and Turn, and films The Post and Drunk Parents, among others.

Wolff (pictured top right), most recently starring in indie horror hit Hereditary, appeared with brother Nat Wolff in their mother Polly Draper’s Stella’s Last Weekend. He’s also appeared in My Friend Dahmer, Jumanji: Welcome to The Jungle and, in 2017, Off Broadway’s All The Fine Boys.

Parisse, on Broadway in Prelude to a Kiss and Clybourne Park, recently was a series lead on Netflix’s Friends From College, and also has appeared in The Looming Tower, The First, Paterno and Vinyl, among others.

Tergesen, in addition to Oz, starred in HBO’s Generation Kill and High Maintenance, as well as The Purge, American Horror Story and The Blacklist, to select a few.