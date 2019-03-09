The First alum Keiko Agena has booked a series-regular role in Fox’s crime drama pilot Prodigal Son. Written by Feder and Sklaver and directed by Lee Toland Krieger, Prodigal Son is described as a fresh take on a crime franchise with a provocative and outrageous lead character and darkly comedic tone. It centers on Malcolm Bright (Finn Jones), who has a gift. He knows how killers think, how their minds work. Why? His father Martin Whitly (Michael Sheen) was one of the worst — a notorious serial killer called “The Surgeon.” Agena will play Edrisa, the slightly off-center coroner working with the NYPD detective team. She is thrilled by her work, and she is both smitten and fascinated with Bright. Agena is coming a series-regular role on The First, which aired for one season on Hulu, and can be seen recurring in Bravo’s Dirty John. She is repped by Joseph Le Talent Agency and Link Entertainment.

Stony Blyden (Edge of Seventeen) is set as a series-regular opposite Jimmy Smits and Caitlin McGee in NBC’s legal drama pilot Bluff City Law (working title) from The Brave creator Dean Georgaris, David Janollari, Michael Aguilar and Universal TV. Co-created by Georgaris and Aguilar and written by Georgaris, Bluff City Law is a character-driven legal drama that follows the lawyers of an elite Memphis firm that specializes in the most controversial landmark civil rights cases. Blyden will play Emerson, a tech-savvy assistant and paralegal at the law firm. Blyden’s credits include YouTube Red’s Edge of Seventeen and Amazon pilot College. He’s repped by Joseph Le Talent Agency and Marque Entertainment.