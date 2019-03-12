As the Archie-verse expands, it’s interesting that a character series hasn’t been introduced yet which would provide a crossover opportunity with Riverdale.

The upcoming Berlanti Productions pilot Katy Keene takes place in New York City years after Riversdale high school, and that’s the main reason why there won’t be a crossover episode with the hit CW series. In addition, it’s also been announced that there aren’t any crossovers between Riverdale and its cousin series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina on the horizon.

However, the reason why creators Roberto-Aguirre-Sacasa and Michael Grassi settled on Katy Keene versus another group of characters in the Archie-verse is because it’s “a really personal story” for the duo, Greg Berlanti told Deadline today at the INTV conference in Jerusalem, Israel.

“I think it speaks to Robert and Michael and what they’re passionate about as it’s a story of young artists and storytellers,” said Berlanti, “Roberto came from a show like Glee and there are elements of his life as a playwright, living in New York and all those young days that he really wants to capture.”

Katy Keene follows the lives and loves of four iconic Archie Comics characters — including fashion legend-to-be Katy Keene (Lucy Hale) and singer/songwriter Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray), the latter from Riverdale — as they chase their twentysomething dreams in New York City. The musical dramedy chronicles the origins and struggles of four aspiring artists trying to make it on Broadway, on the runway and in the recording studio.

“They’ll be soap elements, but I think they (Roberto and Michael) see it as the first family you make when you’re a young artist trying to make it in the big city; that’s what’s really exiting about it,” said Berlanti.

Katy Keene is executive produced and written by Aguirre-Sacasa and Grassi, with Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Jon Goldwater also serving as executive producers. Warner Bros TV is producing in association with Berlanti Productions. Maggie Kiley is directing the pilot.