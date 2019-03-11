The CW has found its Katy Keene. Pretty Little Liars alumna Lucy Hale is set as the title character in the CW’s spinoff pilot Katy Keene from Riverdale creator/executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. TV.

Written by Aguirre-Sacasa and Michael Grassi, Katy Keene follows the lives and loves of four iconic Archie Comics characters — including fashion legend-to-be Katy Keene (Hale) and singer/songwriter Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray) — as they chase their twentysomething dreams in New York City. The musical dramedy chronicles the origins and struggles of four aspiring artists trying to make it on Broadway, on the runway and in the recording studio.

Bold, big-hearted and independent, Hale’s Katy Keene is a twentysomething New Yorker who aspires to be a fashion designer. When she’s not working as a personal shopper at a luxury department store, she’s navigating friendship and dating in the big city.

Aguirre-Sacasa and Grasi executive produce with Berlanti Productions’ Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Archie Comics’ CEO/publisher Jon Goldwater. Maggie Kiley directs. Berlanti Productions produces in association with Warner Bros. TV.

Katy Keene returns Hale to the CW where she most recently starred in Bill Lawrence’s Life Sentence, which aired for one season on the network. Hale recently wrapped filming Sony/Blumhouse film Fantasy Island opposite Michael Pena and Maggie Q. She also has completed shooting the lead role in A Nice Girl Like You for directors Chris and Nick Riedell. Hale currently can be seen as the star of Blumhouse hit feature Truth or Dare, directed by Jeff Wadlow. She also stars for director Olivia Milch in the film Dude, which is streaming on Netflix. Hale is repped by Reel Talent Management and ICM Partners.