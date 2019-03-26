EXCLUSIVE: The CW’s Riverdale-verse (or would it be Archie-verse?) continues to expand with more casting news for the forthcoming Katy Keene spinoff pilot. Zane Holtz (Hunter Killer, TV’s From Dusk Till Dawn) and Katherine LaNasa (Imposters, Satisfaction) have joined the cast of the pilot starring Lucy Hale as the titular aspiring fashion designer.

Holtz will star as Ko Kelly, a boxer with two goals in life: to fight a welterweight championship in Madison Square Garden and to marry his longtime girlfriend, Katy Keene. Born and raised in Queens, Ko is a humble, protective, salt-of-the-earth guy who makes ends meet as a personal trainer and a bouncer.

LaNasa is set to portray Gloria Grandbilt, a legendary personal shopper at the luxury department store Lacy’s, which caters to the rich and famous. Always impeccably dressed and the queen of her domain, she demands a level of excellence from her “girls,” young assistants that few can provide.

Set in a timeless New York City, as enchanting as Riverdale is moody, Katy Keene follows the titular character as she meets Josie McCoy, fresh off the bus to chase her musical dreams. Their world is populated with kindred-spirit starving artists, including mysterious socialite Pepper Smith and Broadway-bound performer Jorge Lopez (and his drag queen alter ego, Ginger). While their climb to the top is rife with obstacles, this found family will stop at nothing to see their names in lights.

In addition to Hunter Killer and the TV adaptation of From Dusk Til Dawn, Holtz also starred in Beyond the Night and the 2014 indie 7 Minutes. His other credits include The Perks of Being a Wallflower, Girl in the Box, Kadence, Wind Walkers, Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief, Jack, NCIS, Workaholics and Judging Amy.

LaNasa can be seen in the upcoming Apple thriller series Are You Sleeping starring Octavia Spencer and Lizzy Caplan. She also appeared in the second season of Hulu’s Future Man. Additionally, LaNasa appeared on the CW’s Dynasty.

Katy Keene is written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Michael Grassi. Aguirre-Sacasa and Grasi also executive produce with Berlanti Productions’ Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Archie Comics’ CEO/publisher Jon Goldwater. Maggie Kiley directs. Berlanti Productions produces in association with Warner Bros. TV.