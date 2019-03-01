Katherine Helmond’s castmates from Who’s The Boss? and Everybody Loves Raymond, including Judith Light, Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano and Patricia Heaton, were among those remembering the actress with love and admiration today.

Light, who starred in Who’s The Boss? as Angela Bower, daughter of Helmond’s Mona, said in a statement, “Katherine Helmond was a remarkable human being and an extraordinary artist; generous, gracious, charming and profoundly funny. She taught me so much about life and inspired me indelibly by watching her work. Katherine was a gift to our business and to the world, and will be deeply missed.”

In comments to Deadline, Boss‘ Tony Danza said, “She was such an influence on me. From being a single guy with a hit show in Hollywood, though my marriage and having kids — she was with me. No matter what problem I had, I could go to her. Very few people could match her.” For more of Danza’s memories of Helmond, go here.

Alyssa Milano, who played Danza’s daughter and a sort of honorary granddaughter to Helmond’s Mona, tweeted, “My beautiful, kind, funny, gracious, compassionate, rock. You were an instrumental part of my life. You taught me to hold my head above the marsh! You taught me to do anything for a laugh! What an example you were!”

Danny Pintauro, who played Light’s son, wrote in part, “I couldn’t have asked for a better grandmother and I will miss her so dearly.”

On Everybody Loves Raymond, Helmond played the mother of Patricia Heaton’s Debra Barone. Today, Heaton recalled Helmond as “such a class act and incredibly down to earth.”

Read below for Heaton’s full message, and reactions from other co-stars, friends and colleagues.

