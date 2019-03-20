Suits co-star Katherine Heigl is set as the female lead opposite Malcolm Barrett in CBS’ multi-camera comedy pilot Our House. Heigl also will serve as an executive producer on the project, from Sony Pictures TV and CBS TV Studios.

This marks Heigl’s first comedy series gig and her return to CBS where she starred on the legal drama series Doubt.

Written by Brendan O’Brien and directed by James Burrows, Our House centers on a devoted dad, Shawn (Barrett), and mom, Bridget (Heigl), who are committed to raising their children with the love and support the mom never got as a kid but discover how difficult that is with her insane parents and siblings back in the picture.

CBS

Heigl’s Bridget tries her best to be a laid-back, progressive parent like her therapist husband, but often finds herself reverting to the old school style of her parents. Now that she’s moved back into her childhood home, surrounded by her parents and crazy siblings, finding a balance between these wildly different parenting styles is going to be more difficult than she imagined.

O’Brien and Heigl executive produces with Nick Stoller and Conor Welch.

Heigl, who won an Emmy for her role on Grey’s Anatomy, currently co-stars on USA Network’s Suits, which is heading into its final season. She is repped by Zero Gravity Management, Nancy Heigl, and attorney Stephen Barnes.