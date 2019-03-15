Katherine Fugute has a new agency home. The Army Wives creator and writer behind two of Garry Marshall’s “holiday” movies has signed with Paradigm for representation.

Along with creating the 2007-13 Lifetime drama Army Wives from ABC Studios and the Mark Gordon Company, Fugate also penned several episodes. Her feature writing include Marshall’s star-laden pics New Year’s Eve (2011) and Valentine’s Day (2010), along with the 2004 romantic comedy The Prince & Me. A former member of the WGA board of directors, she also wrote the 2012 Lifetime telepic A Killer Among Us.

Fugute also is a women’s right activist who was worked with Michelle Obama and Planned Parenthood.

She continues to be repped by HertzbergMedia and Chad Christopher at Stone Genow.