Kate Bosworth and director Michael Polish’s Make Pictures Productions is developing a docuseries with journalist Andrew Bevan and Wilshire Studios, the parties have announced. Billed as a teen series and as yet untitled, the project has director Polish (Nona) on board as a co-executive producer with co-creators Bosworth and Bevan.

The docuseries is envisioned as unveiling young adults from across the country revealing themselves through a combination of investigative journalism and offbeat storytelling. “Each episode reminds us that, despite the vast scope of our ever-evolving and unraveling world, we alone define ourselves and the choices we make,” according to a statement by the parties.

Bosworth’s past projects include Superman Returns and Blue Crush, while Bevan has spent time as a journalist (Vogue, Architectural Digest, Harper’s Bazaar), creative content director for 6 Degrees, brand strategist (Chanel, Levi’s, Nike) and is the former Teen Vogue Style director/editor.

Bosworth is repped by CAA, Management360 and Alex Kohner at Morris Yorn Barnes Levine Krintzman Rubenstein Kohner & Gellman. Polish is repped by Oren Segal at Management Production Entertainment and Alex Kohner at Morris Yorn Barnes Levine Krintzman Rubenstein Kohner & Gellman. Bevan is repped by Jon Levin at Fourward.

Wilshire Studios produces such series as Netflix series The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell; E!’s late night talk show Busy Tonight with Busy Philipps; Oxygen’s Unspeakable Crimes: The Killing of Jessica Chambers; Emmy-nominated Mysteries & Scandals; and the inaugural E!’s People’s Choice Awards.

Make Pictures Productions was formed in 2017 as a joint venture between husband-and-wife team Polish and Bosworth. Nona, which received the Richmond International Film Festival’s Founder’s Award in 2018, is the first feature co-produced by the company. Its upcoming slate includes sci-fi film Genesis and the Sharon Tate biopic Tate.