How To Get Away With Murder’s Karla Souza is set to star in Amazon’s FIFA drama El Presidente.

Andrés Parra (Pablo Escobar: El Patrón del Mal) and Paulina Gaitán (Diablo Guardian) also star in the eight-part series, which is produced by Oscar‐winning director Pablo Larrain’s production company Fabula (A Fantastic Woman), Narcos producer Gaumont and Argentine producer Kapow.

Birdman’s Armando Bo will direct and exec produce the series, which is inspired by the real-life characters and events behind the 2015 “FIFA Gate” corruption scandal. The series explores the scandal from the angle of a small‐time Chilean football club president who rises from obscurity to become a key player in a $150M bribery conspiracy. Set against the backdrop of cities across Latin America, the U.S. and Europe, the series explores the sports scandal that rocked the world through the story of Jadue (Parra), a small‐time Chilean football club president who rose from obscurity to become a key player in a $150M bribery conspiracy at the hand of the infamous president of the Argentine football association, Julio Grondona.

It will air on Amazon’s SVOD service in more than 200 countries and territories.

“We are excited to bring El Presidente to Prime Video, a title that strengthens our commitment to producing compelling local stories told by the very best in local talent for our customers around the world,” said Pablo Iacoviello, Head of Latin America Content Acquisition, Amazon Prime Video. “El Presidente presents a story filled with corruption and lies around one of the biggest religions in Latin America: soccer.”

“Gaumont is thrilled to be working with Amazon Prime Video on our first project coming out of our Latin American TV co-production efforts,” said Vanessa Shapiro, President, Worldwide TV Distribution and Co-Production at Gaumont. “Based on true facts, El Presidente packs massive global appeal and provides an unfiltered, behind the scenes look into the world’s most watched sport, soccer.”

“El Presidente will show the world, with loads of irony, how the most beloved sport of all is in fact a multimillionaire business run by a ridiculous mob we have never seen before: the Football Mafia,” added Bo.