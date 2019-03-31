Whether you like him or not, Kanye West is heading to Coachella in April to serve the world his brand of dragon energy. The musician/rapper/artist/fashion designer/social media raconteur is set to bring his “Sunday Service” sessions to the popular music festival of jorts, kerchiefs and cultural appropriating headdresses. West’s “Sunday Service” is appropriately set for Easter Sunday April 21. He joins a lineup that includes Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino and Tame Impala. Coachella takes place from April 12-14 and April 19-21.

Coachella confirmed the news of the “Sunday Service” addition today in a tweet that simply stated: “”Kanye West’s Sunday Service on Easter, Weekend 2.” West’s wife Kim Kardashian re-confirmed the news with her own tweet that included a video of the rapper making an announcement on a plane with his “Sunday Service” crew.

The news of West performing at Coachella isn’t exactly new. He was originally in talks to perform at the outdoor music fest, but stepped down after they couldn’t accommodate his needs. Apparently, he wanted to build a custom dome for his performance, but it couldn’t happen. Now that he has “Sunday Service” as part of his repertoire, he is singing a different tune. The sessions are part of a regular meeting he has with a gospel choir every Sunday at his home where they perform “worship” versions of his songs. The service has featured collaborators such as Kid Cudi and 070 Shake and hs played host to people like Katy Perry and David Letterman. It has also featured the debut of new music.

Kanye West's Sunday Service on Easter, Weekend 2 🙏 pic.twitter.com/jFIcLYNUlV — Coachella (@coachella) March 31, 2019